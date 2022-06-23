A University academic, Frank Bezzina is to be appointed Acting President of Malta while President George Vella is abroad, the government has announced.

Former Nationalist minister Dolores Cristina served as acting president for several years in the president's absence.

Prof Bezzina is pro-rector of the University of Malta and author of several academic studies. He is also visiting professor at several universities abroad. Last year Bezzina lost an election to become rector of the Malta university.

The government thanked Dolores Cristina for her service.