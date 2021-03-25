Professor Alfred J. Vella has been re-elected Rector of the University of Malta for a second five-year term, the university announced on Thursday.

The post was also contested by Frank Bezzina, dean of the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy.

The election was held within the University council, which includes representatives who are nominated by the government, representatives of the university senate, members elected by academic staff, others representing administrative, technical and industrial staff, as well as student representatives.

The university did not give details of the election result other than to say that Prof Vella had been re-elected.

The second term starts on July 1.

Vella served as the Head of the Department of Chemistry and later Dean of the Faculty of Science.

He was also Pro-Rector for Academic Affairs for 10 years between 2006 and 2016.