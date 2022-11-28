The devastated family of Bernice Cassar joined students and staff at the University of Malta on Monday for a memorial service in remembrance of the mother-of-two who was shot dead on her way to work last week.

Cassar killed at the Corradino industrial estate Paola. Her estranged husband Roderick Cassar has been charged with the murder and is pleading not guilty.

Cassar is the first murder victim since Malta introduced the concept of femicide into the criminal code, and the third woman murdered this year.

Monday marks 17 years since Cassar celebrated her own graduation. A portrait by professor Ġorġ Mallia, one of Cassar's former lecturers, was set up at the event alongside a guest book for people to write a message to the family.

"How happy you must have been, all those years ago, celebrating your graduation," pro- rector Prof Carmen Sammut said in her address before the crowd gathered for the memorial held a minute of silence.

Monday marks Cassar's graduation anniversary. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Cassar, nee Cilia, studied at the University of Malta between 2002 and 2005 and graduated with a Bachelor’s in Communications.

For her dissertation titled Policewomen in Reality and Media Representation, Cassar interviewed six female inspectors. She also focused on how the now- discontinued Maltese series Undercover impacted the public’s impression of a woman’s place in the police force.

Chair of Gender Equality and Sexual Diversity Committee Josann Cutajar said on Monday she had the "honour" of being Cassar's supervisor for her dissertation.

"When I read the news, I didn't realise who it was at first - I always knew Bernice as Cilia," Cutajar said. "I recall the long conversations we had had, and how happy she was when she got a distinction - very few students get a distinction."

Family members nodded, smiled and cried as Cutajar recalled memories of Cassar.

Cutajar said that campaigning against violence was still seen as a woman's job.

"Where was the prime minister when the 16-day campaign against violence was launched? Where was the leader of the opposition when people marched on Friday," Cutajar asked.

"They both sent their wives instead. History repeats itself over and over again.'

Those present for the memorial signed a book for Cassar's relatives. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Ira Losco, who also addressed the event, said she had thought that things would change, following the brutal murder of Pauline Dembska, which had also been followed with vigils and protests.

"Yet history repeats itself over and over again," Losco said breaking into tears.

"I will speak up and encourage women to speak up about violence and to not remain silent. We have witnessed one femicide after another."

Three Maltese students - Bradley Cachia, Klara Vasallo and Maria Christine Mallia - read out poems and prose written in Cassar's memory.

The former president insisted society did not fail Cassar. The institutions meant to protect her did. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Society didn't fail Bernice - the institutions did: Coleiro Preca

One of the many speakers at the event, president emeritus Marie Louise Colerio Preca, said society did not fail Cassar.

"The institutions and system which were meant to protect her failed, and society paid for those failures," she said.

Coleiro Preca gave her condolences to the family and said her thoughts were with Cassar's young children, Giuseppe and Giulia.

"I cannot stop thinking about her children - about her family," she said.

Coleiro Preca said Cassar did everything possible to safeguard herself and her children.

"No... society did not fail her - the institutions did," she repeated.

"Bernice needed protection, her children needed protection and now they are orphans."

She referred to government research on domestic violence that has been gathering dust for over a year.

"We could have safeguarded Bernice and her children - there is no excuse for this delay," she said.

Cassar's name has been added to the KSU bench outside the library, which stands as a reminder of all the victims who have been killed through gender-based violence in Malta.

Cassar was a former student of Gorg Mallia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier