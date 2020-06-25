Members of the Faculty of Engineering and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Malta have developed a new biodegradable metallic implant (scaffold) used to promote bone healing.

Scaffolds are porous structures that mimic the spongy component of natural bone and are designed to provide a surface upon which fresh bone tissue can regenerate after bone grafts.

The research project was carried out with orthopaedic surgeons at Mater Dei Hospital with funding by the Malta Council for Science and Technology. It was led by Prof Joseph Buhagiar from the Department of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering.

The University said the development has several advantages over other processes currently in use.

"The researchers working on the project have proposed a cost-effective way of producing biodegradable iron-based scaffolds with customisable features that could be further developed to fit unique defects for specific patients, rather than the current one-size-fits-all approach."

An application for patent has been filed.

Over 2.2 million bone grafts are made annually worldwide.