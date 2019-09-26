The Planning Board has given the green light for the University Sports Complex in Tal-Qroqq to be upgraded with new facilities.

The approved works will include the construction of a new Institute of Physical Education and Sport to replace the existing Alumni Gymnasium.

The modern new building will include six squash courts, showers and ancillary facilities, a multi-purpose sports hall, lecture rooms, research laboratories and offices.

A new spectator’s stand will be constructed with enough seating to accommodate 600 seated spectators on the lower level and another 416 on the upper level.

Under the new stand, an indoor running track, showers, two performance laboratories and rehabilitation treatment rooms will also be developed.

Following the insistence of the Planning Board, the project will also incorporate a large underground car park which should address the parking problem in and around University.

The new car park, for which a separate development application has been submitted, will provide 1,023 car parking spaces over two levels.

The application also includes refurbishment works to the existing football ground together with the inclusion of a new eight-lane athletics track to international standards.

In its second phase, the upgrading project will include the construction of two new basketball pitches, a volleyball pitch and two additional outdoor tennis courts. An application for these works has also been submitted.