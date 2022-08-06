The University Students’ Council is seeking the public’s views on reforming education in Malta, as part of its work to draft a policy paper recommending changes to its current structure.

The public survey follows a stakeholder consultation exercise that student representatives on the KSU held with academics and teachers’ unions.

It has been designed to collect the opinions and education experiences of people irrespective of whether they attended a state, independent or church school, the KSU said in a statement on Saturday.

Survey results will be analysed and published in a policy paper scheduled for publication at the end of August by a task force established by the KSU social policy office.

“This policy paper will not only analyse the current system but offer concrete proposals and amendments to the education system coming from people who are personally and professionally involved in it,” the KSU said. “This will allow for a more hands-on solution which will have both a top-down as well as bottom-up approach.”

The survey can be filled in online.