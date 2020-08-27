A majority of University students were dissatisfied with the shift to remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, but they had the opposite view with regards to remote assessments/examinations, a survey has found.

The general dissatisfaction with the shift to remote learning during the second semester of the year stemmed from uncertainty due to lack of or delayed information on the new procedures, and difficulty in following online teaching. Students said they missed the opportunity for better explanations and the support which came with face-to-face interaction, the university said.

But the students expressed satisfaction in using remote modalities for their exams. "Students welcomed the idea of undertaking future assessments/examination sessions using these remote modalities," the university said.

"Academic staff were generally satisfied with the shift to remote teaching and assessments/examinations, but also expressed dissatisfaction with regards to the increase in their workload and the level of connectedness with students," the university said.

"They thus welcomed remote teaching and assessments/examinations in future as part of a blended learning approach."

The administrative and technical staff were generally satisfied with the

shift to remote working, communication and assessment/examination sessions.

The Survey of Assessment, Learning and Teaching (SALT) was carried out by a university team to obtain information and opinions about experiences in teaching and assessments across the University’s entities.

All students, academic, administrative and technical staff were invited to

take part.

The responses from the students included over a thousand comments in reply to survey questions.

66% of students reported that they were generally dissatisfied with this shift to online learning. 60% felt that they did not achieve their intended learning goals. With regards to communication with administrative bodies, 42% of the respondents reported that they were dissatisfied. A similar perception (40% of respondents) was observed with regards to official communication and advice related to assessments and examinations held in June 2020.

Students expressed general satisfaction (64%) towards the new remote

assessment/examination modalities that they experienced. The majority considered the new remote assessment/examination modality as superior to the traditional paper-based examinations and welcomed these modalities.

Out of a total 2,255 academic invitees, a response rate of 25.3% was achieved, again with over a thousand additional comments. Academics were in their great majority satisfied with the transition to remote teaching, the support and training provided (87%) and with the assignments/exams modalities used (78%). The majority (74%) of respondents said they had adequate space and time to deliver lectures remotely.

But the active participation of students during remote teaching proved to be a potential challenge, with 31% of academics being dissatisfied with students’

participation and engagement.

Further details on pdf below.

Attached files University SALT survey.