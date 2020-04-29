The University of Malta is expected to be handed title of the Valletta and Gozo campuses, the Junior College and the Institute for Sustainable Energy in Marsaxlokk in the coming days.

The transfer of the perpetual ground rent of the land was first agreed in the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the government last year.

In a press statement on Wednesday morning, during which journalists were not invited to ask questions, the government said that in the coming days a motion would be presented in parliament to formally approve the MOU.

During the press statement, University of Malta rector Alfred Vella described the land deal as a "historic moment”.

"The University will have assets that it can use when in needs. It is a sort of 'war chest' that the university never had,” the rector said.

“It puts us on stronger footing and allows the university to invest more in student services, research, and social outreach.”

The press statement was also addressed by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, Education Minister Owen Bonnici, Parliamentary Secretary for Youths Clifton Grima, Parliamentary Secretary for Research Chris Agius