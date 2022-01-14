The University of Malta will stage the majority of its first semester exams online, saying the decision is due to disruption caused by quarantine rules.

In a statement, it said it envisaged 700 of 976 exams - around two thirds - will be held remotely.

Students had raised concerns about their safety when the University previously planned to hold all exams in person, despite high numbers of COVID-19 in the community.

Some 2,059 people signed a petition set up by students campaigning for lectures and exams to remain online.

Examinations are scheduled to start on Monday 24 January until Saturday 12 February.

“Following consultations with Faculties, Institutions, Centres and Schools, it was decided that more than two thirds of exams scheduled to be held at the end of the first semester are to be held online," the University said.

"This is primarily being done to minimise disruptions in assessment due to absences caused by quarantine obligations."

Last year most examinations were also held online through the use of a digital assessment platform called. WISEflow.

“UM has also made arrangements for students who miss sitting for their physical exams because of quarantine to be provided with an alternative session or an alternative method of assessment, by not later than three weeks after the exam is first held.”

It said final year students under quarantine would be provided with special session.

“Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing situation, the University is committed to identifying ways and means to enable all students to sit for their examinations and complete their first semester study units with minimal disruption,” it said.