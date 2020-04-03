The University of Malta has set up a webpage to help the community wade through an overload of information about COVID-19.

The webpage, originally launched to host informative videos by the Marketing, Communications and Alumni team, is being updated daily.

Apart from updates provided by the Superintendent of Public Health and government entities, the website includes information on Matsec exams.

The website had more than 35,000 unique views in five weeks.

“Accurate and timely information is always reassuring, more so during such times. The Newspoint team has been following the situation closely and keeping our various stakeholders informed," said Pierre Cassar, Director of the marketing office.