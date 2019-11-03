Three academics from the University of Malta’s Department of Biology – Prof. Patrick J. Schembri, Dr Julian Evans, and Dr Leyla Knittweis – and seven postgraduate students last month took part in the 42nd Mediterranean Science Commission (CIESM) held in Cascais, Portugal.

They presented in the form of posters and short talks their work on a range of topics, including the history of invasion of a non-indigenous species of Foraminifera in Maltese coastal waters, the ecology of an alien alga colonising Maltese coasts, the habitats and biodiversity of the deep-sea around Malta, the discards resulting from the trawl fishery in the Malta fisheries management zone, and the management of litter from fish aggregation devices used in the dolphinfish (lampuka) fishery.

CIESM is the largest association of Mediterranean marine scientists, and its congresses, held every three years, are the main fora where scientists from the Mediterranean and the Black Sea, and the adjacent Atlantic, present the results of their latest research and exchange ideas.

Extended abstracts of the seven works presented will be published in the proceedings of the congress.

The Department of Biology is striving to be a centre of excellence in marine biological research, which is even more important now that the University of Malta is part of the European University of the Sea (SEA-EU), a consortium of European universities with a strong maritime tradition funded by the European Commission through its new ‘European Universities’ initiative.