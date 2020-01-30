Plans for a nine-storey complex and a commercial centre as part of the €28 million Marsa horseracing track regeneration project have prompted objections from heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa, and the bus service operator.

The project has been in the pipeline for years and the submission of the development application followed a request for proposals issued in June 2015, for which the only submission was made by the Marsa Racetrack Limited consortium.

In March 2017 a memorandum of understanding was signed to establish and protect the rights of the Malta Racing Club and the Malta Polo Club. Last July, parliament unanimously approved a 65-year concession agreement and long term lease for the land.

The project includes the upgrading of the polo pitch and racecourse to international standard and the demolition of the existing grandstand and structures. It also comprises the restoration of the Marsa Racing Club building, the construction of a new grandstand, shops, two club houses, stables, paddocks and an equestrian arena. The complex will be served by a four-storey car park over the Marsa park-and-ride which will be linked to the racetrack by a bridge. It is also being proposed to have a childcare facility and a commercial centre.

Scale of project ‘unjustified’

In a recently-filed submission, the Din l-Art Ħelwa objected due to the proposed extensive ‘commercial’ area on land outside the development zone. The project goes beyond the use required for a racetrack as was therefore deemed “unjustified”, Din l-Art Ħelwa said.

Objections were also raised from owners of neighbouring properties on the massive scale of the project saying it would negatively affect their quality of life.

Car park clashes with park-and-ride facility

Malta Public Transport has also objected, claiming that the proposed car park would be on a tract of government land which in 2015 was given to it through a 15-year concession, to run the park-and-ride service.

While noting that the development application had been submitted without any agreement in place with Marsa Racetrack Limited, the bus company questioned the developer’s claim to have requested clearance from the Lands Authority. Such clearance cannot be granted as the land is currently allocated to us, Malta Public Transport said.

Though discussions were underway with Malta Racetrack Limited to identify a solution, the company said that it had no alternative but to object to the project.

Design must be improved

Despite the fact that the proposal is still at outline stage, the Design and Advisory Committee of the planning authority recommended widening the roads and space between the blocks, and reducing the volume of the building especially on the side of Triq il-Korsa and the Marsa Sports Club

Area is archeologically highly sensitive

In its initial assessment the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage noted that the area in question was of high archaeological sensitivity due its extensive history of maritime activity.

“There is a risk that ground disturbance in this area may uncover cultural heritage features that may necessitate amendments to the proposed drawings,” the superintendence said.

Moreover, it was pointed out that during the British period the area was subject to development and extensive civil engineering works such as floodwater channels and infrastructure linked to the leisure and sporting activity.

These interventions include the existing polo pitch, which was specifically engineered with an underlying system of rainwater drainage, including graded fills and terracotta pipes, the heritage watchdog said.

In view of this the superintendence requested a full archaeological and cultural heritage survey is to be compiled, including recorded archaeological remains, built heritage assets and civil engineering works.