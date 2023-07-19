The Bachelor of Education offered by the IfE in Pembroke offers an opportunity for those driven by a genuine desire to make a positive impact on children's learning and the education sector. Explore the benefits of pursuing a part-time B.Ed. course that fosters a work-life-study balance, whilst enabling you to have a morning job.

Make a positive impact on children's learning and the education sector.

The IfE's initial teacher training courses pave the way for diverse opportunities in the field of education. Whether you aspire to become an inspirational primary school teacher or a dedicated subject specialist at secondary level, our courses are tailored to different streams and areas of study. These courses equip you with the necessary competencies to excel in your chosen field, nurturing a deep understanding of children's needs.

The part-time qualification courses offer a flexible approach. IfE understands the importance of striking a harmonious work-life-study balance. With a combination of face-to-face sessions, online learning platforms, and blended teaching approaches, IfE ensures that you can engage with the course material at your own pace, fitting your studies around your other commitments.

Courses incorporate practical training components, such as classroom observations, teaching practicums, and internships in the industry. This hands-on experience not only enhances your understanding of educational theories, but also provides valuable insights into the real-world challenges and rewards of teaching.

IfE believes in fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment. As such, we have moved away from traditional examination-focused assessments. Instead, a range of assessment tools are used, that allow you to demonstrate your understanding and application of knowledge through diverse means. From assignments and portfolios to presentations and reflective journals, these assessment methods encourage creativity, critical thinking, and holistic learning experiences.

Courses are not static, they are carefully designed to meet the rigorous standards set by the field. The IfE ensures that its practices reflect the latest educational theories and practices. With a focus on enhancing pedagogical skills, fostering inclusive classrooms, and promoting innovative teaching methods, the IfE is committed to add significant value to your overall study experience.

Choose the path that allows you to thrive and contribute to the transformative power of education. Visit ife.gov.mt and join us at the IChoose event on July 21 and 22 at the Grand Hotel Excelsior to learn more about our courses!