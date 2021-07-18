God’s word is “sharper than any double-edged sword” (Heb. 4:12). This sharpness of God’s word is very clear in those statements which Jesus introduces with the conjunction “unless”, thus making it clear that what follows is an essential requirement.

Jesus states: “Believe me, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven”. This statement is made stronger by using the unambiguous negative: “you will never enter the kingdom of heaven”. A hard statement; indeed, there’s no room to quibble!

Jesus is here setting two conditions which are very relevant in this time and age. The first condition specifies our duty to change: “Unless you change…” And it is a radical change – to become as little children. This is very similar to what Jesus told Nicodemus: “I tell you the solemn truth, unless a person is born from above, he cannot see the kingdom of God” (Jn 3:3). This rang as an impossibility: “How can someone be born when they are old?” Nicodemus asked. It’s a similar problem faced by Mary: “How can this be, since I do not know a man?”

The importance of change is stressed in Mark, Chapter 2: “No one sews a patch of unshrunk cloth on an old garment. If he does, the new piece will pull away from the old, and a worse tear will result”. Similarly, Luke says “no one puts new wine into old wineskins; otherwise the new wine will burst the skins and it will be spilled out, and the skins will be ruined. But new wine must be put into fresh wineskins”.

This brings us to Jesus’s second necessary condition: unless you “become like little children”. Quite often this is interpreted as referring to children’s purity, humility, simplicity, and total joy and surrender. Correct!

But there is another aspect of childhood which is often disregarded. It is characteristic of children to lack nostalgia. Nostalgia cannot take away children’s eternal present. They do not step backward, but have the desire and courage to grow up, to move on. For children, it is the future that beacons.

Nostalgia implies going back to the past and repeating in a manner of a ritual. It stunts growth and inhibits development; which is the exact opposite of a child’s attitude; nostalgic people become absorbed by a past that will never return. They are still emotionally and intellectually incomplete.

Our Lord’s “unless” challenges us to grow up, to be open to life. He does not tell us to remain, but to become, as little children. “If anyone is in Christ… The old has passed away. Behold, the new has come!”. As the Scripture says, “the word of God is alive and active”, not a dead letter stuck in stone.

The Church is burdened by those among its members for whom “integral human” development applies only to public policy, but not to their spiritual growth and that of the institutional Church. They are dwarfed by fear, insecurity, or self-interest, seeking security in immobility rather than in the living Spirit. In his recently published book, How Not to Be Wrong, James O’Brien wrote: “There is no point having a mind if you never change it”!

Fr Joe Inguanez, National chaplain, Żgħażagħ Ħaddiema Nsara