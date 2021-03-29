EMCS has secured €15 million worth of EU-funded projects for private businesses, public sector and for voluntary organisations. Through our work, SMEs essentially gained access to a substantial €6 million in total.

The businesses we have worked with have used the funding to become more competitive by supporting their growth or diversification challenges, depending on the stage of the business.

There is a range of grants which we can help you tap into, starting from €4,000 to €500,000, depending on your business needs. EU grants are available to support:

• the creation of new firms;

• exploitation of new ideas;

• extension of current capacities; and

• innovation and diversification.

If you’re in the start-up stage, funds may set you up for take-off. You will be in a position to break through and overcome early challenges in your new business, such as setting up a new office or develop an e-commerce platform.

Your business may be growing, and you may want to explore new markets or add production capacity. Perhaps it’s hard to recruit – and manage – the right people or attract the right investment. This is your opportunity to easily secure the funds you need to invest in new machinery and create a robust plan for the next stage of your business.

We have secured grants for companies in different sectors, including tourism, manu­facturing, services and agriculture. We worked closely with 23 Boutique, a boutique hotel which we assisted from the initial stages and are particularly proud of.

Deadline for proposals is June 2021

At this stage it is important to act fast, to ensure that you get access to EU funds that are currently available. The current deadline to submit applications is June 2021; however, keep in mind that we will need to prepare a robust proposal and submit it for acceptance.

We’re committed to helping your business take a big step forward, providing you with personal attention that is technically driven to yield positive results.

Let’s work together to seize the opportunity!

Contact us on eu-funding@emcs.com.mt.

Some testimonials

“We worked with EMCS to set up an e-commerce website. The team was able to handle what to us seemed a complex application to gain access to EU funds to help grow our business. We have been impressed with their attention to detail and their abi­lity to deliver on time. I would highly recommend their services to other companies.” − Ivano Arcidiacono, Re/Play

“We were fortunate to have engaged EMCS at a pivotal time for our group. They provided advice on how to cover the investment costs to grow and diversify. They helped us focus and stay on track. I’d recommend the EMCS team to any business who needs to convert a daunting challenge into a big win.” − Reuben Debono, Maypole

“I have been extremely impressed with the service provided by EMCS in obtaining EU funds to develop an application for a grant to invest in a boutique hotel. Their proactive approach has added value to each stage of the project, and we have always been able to rely on their team to provide a very high quality, cost effective and robust service. Their knowledge of the EU sector and sheer professionalism combined with enthusiasm and commitment, ensure a first-class service.” − Ryan Cassar, 23 Boutique

“EMCS is truly unique. Not only did they help shape our plan to invest in new equipment, but they simplified the process to access EU funds. They really give us a lot of leverage.” − Gordon Harvey, MMH

