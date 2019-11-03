The three factors that most BNI members across the world mention when asked how BNI has positively affected their business are increased visibility, credibility, and profitability. The same applies for Malta as both established and recently formed business set-ups find a whole new network of businesses within Malta BNI.

BNI stands for Business Networking International, a global referral organisation which now has five chapters in Malta. On Thursday, Malta BNI’s five chapters will be welcoming those businesses wanting to develop their own network to become one of their own greatest assets.

The Joint Chapters event will consist of an early morning meeting starting at 7am at Salini Resort (former Coastline Hotel) on the Coast Road, bringing together representatives of various businesses to network in very practically ways with others.

Visitors learn how members participate in BNI by bringing bona fide referrals and/or visitors to their respective BNI chapter. Once one becomes a member, BNI offers a professional structure and a process how that member can keep building relationships with other like-minded business people that can last a lifetime.

Growth results are achieved through educational workshops and mentoring

Growth results are achieved through educational workshops, mentoring and, not least, the Members Success Programme (MSP), during which the member learns how to become a more effective networker.

Asked which businesses benefit the most from BNI, national director David Bullock said: “BNI is about relationship building. Therefore, the focus of membership is on the individual business. If one has a dream, if that person is focused, if the individual is ready to follow a process to become successful, then one has the right elements and fundamentals so that BNI generates more success for that particular business.”

“BNI membership is exclusive: only one person from each category, trade or profession is permitted to join a chapter. This means that in a chapter, a member does not have to compete with others in the same line of business, while all chapter members supply business referrals for the other members in that chapter. This way, all the members get access to more business opportunities. It is not rare to hear that two or three members join forces, while retaining their autonomy, to create power groups and go for more and larger commercial initiatives,” said Mr Bullock.

Registration for the Malta BNI Joint Chapters event opens at 6.30am, with the event starting at 7am and ending around 9.30am, but it is ideal to allocate up to 11am for post-event networking. Participants can stay on to do one-to-one meetings with other participants they would have met for the first time. It is recommended that one brings along about 100 business cards. Participation fee, including breakfast, is €13 per person.

To find out more about BNI and its chapters in Malta, get in touch with either Maurizio Mamo (tel: 9945 4708) at mmamo@4sightconsultants.com or with Carmel Bonello at carmel.bonello@bpc.com.mt