Since its first appearance in the European Union treaties, freedom of movement has been one of the core principles and achievements of the EU.

It empowers us to explore and broaden our horizon, take a last-minute train to a neighbouring country, discover different cultures, seek job opportunities, pursue our education or start a new life elsewhere.

This fundamental right has nurtured a shared identity among European citizens.

However, not all European citizens can equally benefit from this right. For some, it brings questions and raises concerns on special conditions and rights when travelling: on whether the status of a person with a disability will be recognised and whether the city is accessible.

Thus, freedom of movement is not a reality for all.

In the European Union, approximately 87 million people have disabilities. Far too often, structural barriers and systemic inequalities limit their opportunities and impede their enjoyment of full and equal citizenship. This includes the freedom of movement because their disability status is not automatically recognised when travelling to another member state. Consequently, people with disabili­ties might not access the same conditions – such as reduced tariffs or specific accommodation – that are available to people with disabilities living in that country. These legal uncertainties and additional costs may discourage people with disabilities from travelling to other EU countries.

When I took up office as European commissioner in 2019, I embarked on the development of a new 10-year strategy on disability rights. I consulted widely with member states, EU institutions and organisations of people with disabilities on the gaps, challenges and actions necessary for full participation of people with disabilities in our societies.

The lack of mutual recognition of disability status (and disability cards) between member States emerged as one of the biggest concerns.

Disability status is not automatically recognised when travelling to another member state

Today, as one of the strategy’s flagship initiatives, we are introducing a legislative proposal for the first European disability card. Aligned with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which the EU and all its member states are parties to, this card represents a call for a change and an extra step to facilitate freedom of movement for all.

The proposal for a European disability card builds on the success of a pilot initiative in which eight member states ‒ Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Malta, Romania and Slovenia ‒ participated. Drawing from the positive experience, we now propose legislation to create a common European disability card for all EU countries.

Designed for ease of use and featuring a common design, the card will facilitate the mutual recognition of disability status, ensuring that people with disabilities can enjoy their EU rights to move freely within the Union when travelling to other EU countries.

Under the proposal, preferential conditions should be offered equally in the EU. Special conditions and treatment may include: free access; reduced tariffs, tolls or user charges; priority access; personal assistance; support (such as access to braille and audio guides); and mobility aids when, for instance, using public and private transport, attending cultural events and spaces such as museums or concerts or visiting leisure and sport centres or amusement parks.

I am counting on the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union, as co-legislators, to rapidly advance on the commission’s proposal for adoption.

The strength of our Union lies not only in its economic prosperity but also in how it ensures that all citizens can equally enjoy and exercise their rights. We must continue working to break down barriers, create accessible environments and provide equal opportunities to achieve the inclusion and full participation of persons with disabilities in our societies.

Unlocking free movement for all EU citi­zens is another step in that direction.

Helena Dalli is European Commissioner for Equality.