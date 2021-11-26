Malta’s women dominated Montenegro but failed to make the pressure count as they fell to a 2-0 defeat in their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier at the Centenary Stadium. The Maltese side was brimming in confidence from the starting whistle, creating also a number of goal-scoring opportunities.

However, the missed chances came back to haunt Malta as Montenegro capitalised on the only opportunities they created in the game with a goal in each half.

