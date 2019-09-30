The highly anticipated documentary, Roger Waters: Us + Them, will be screened on Wednesday at 8.50pm at the Eden Cinemas, St Julian’s.

The highly anticipated film revolves around Roger Waters, co-founder, creative force and songwriter behind the iconic Pink Floyd band. Audiences will enjoy state-of-the-art visual production and breathtaking sound in this unmissable cinema event.

Filmed in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017-18 ‘Us + Them’ tour which saw Waters perform to over two million people worldwide, the film features songs from legendary Pink Floyd albums The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here and from his last album, Is This The Life We Really Want?

Waters collaborates once more with Sean Evans, visionary director of the highly acclaimed movie, Roger Waters The Wall, to deliver this creatively pioneering film that inspires with its powerful music and message of human rights, liberty and love.

The cast includes Waters, Dave Kilminster, Holly Laessig, Joey Waronker, Jon Carin and Jonathan Wilson.

There will be another screening on Sunday at 6.20pm.