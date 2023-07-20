Uno is a popular and widely played card game that was first introduced in 1971. It is known for its simple rules, fast-paced gameplay, and the element of strategy and luck involved. Uno is designed to be played by two or more players, making it a great choice for family gatherings, parties, or casual game nights. By following the guide below, you too can learn how to play this game enjoyed by millions of people around the world and begin on your own Uno adventure.

Game set up

Before the game can commence, a dealer must be selected, and this person will be responsible for shuffling the deck and handing out seven cards to each player. The objective of the game is to reduce the number of hands that you hold in your hand down to zero. Whomever achieves this first wins the game.

Uno rules

Uno is a card game with straightforward rules. Players aim to match the cards in their hands with the top card of the discard pile, considering colour, number, or symbol. The game begins with the player to the left of the dealer and turns progress in a clockwise direction. To play a card, it must match the top card in colour, number, or symbol. If a player does not have a matching card, they must draw from the draw pile. If the drawn card can be played, they can immediately play it; otherwise, their turn ends.

Special action cards introduce additional dynamics. A Skip card skips the next player's turn, while a Reverse card changes the direction of play. A Draw Two card forces the next player to draw two cards and skip their turn, unless they can play a Draw Two card of the same colour, in which case the subsequent player draws four cards. The Wild card allows the player to choose the colour, while the Wild Draw Four card, which can only be played if a player lacks a card of the current colour, prompts the next player to draw four cards and skip their turn. However, a challenge can be made if a player suspects an inappropriate use of the Wild Draw Four card. If successful, the player who played it must draw the cards instead.

It is important to call "Uno" when you have one card left, or you will face a penalty of drawing two cards if caught. The objective is to be the first to discard all cards, earning points based on opponents' remaining cards. The game typically consists of multiple rounds, with the player accumulating the highest score overall emerging as the winner. Uno's simplicity allows for the incorporation of house rules or variations to enhance the gameplay.

Special cards

While the majority of cards in Uno are simple numbers and colours, there are several special cards that perform powerful functions throughout the game, and they are important to keep track of and possess for strategic purposes. These cards are the following.

Draw 2 card

Upon playing the Draw 2 card, the following player is obliged to draw two extra cards and forfeit their turn. This card has the potential to initiate a chain reaction if subsequent players also possess Draw 2 cards and opt to "stack" the penalty onto the next player.

Reverse card

The Reverse card alters the flow of the game by reversing the turn order. For instance, if the game was progressing in a clockwise manner, it abruptly switches to counterclockwise. The Reverse card can disrupt opponents' strategies and create opportunities for tactical manoeuvres.

Skip card

When a Skip card is played, the subsequent player's turn is skipped entirely. They eagerly await their next chance to play while being momentarily sidelined. This card can be employed strategically to impede opponents' progress or safeguard oneself from imminent penalties.

Wild card

The Wild card is a versatile and influential asset. Once played, the player has the freedom to choose the colour that resumes play. This card enables players to align the game with their hand strategically, create obstacles for opponents, or compel them to draw cards of a specific colour.

Wild Draw 4 card

The Wild Draw 4 card possesses formidable power. In addition to granting the player the ability to designate the colour of play, it also compels the next player to draw four additional cards from the deck. This card carries significant impact and poses a substantial challenge to opponents.

How to determine the score

To determine the score in Uno, a calculation is made at the end of each game round to see if any player has reached the 500-point mark.

Numbered cards are counted at face value. For example, a card with the number 8 is worth 8 points, and a card with the number 9 is worth 9 points. Wild cards and Wild Draw 4 cards are assigned a value of 50 points each. Special action cards like Skip, Reverse, and Draw 2 have a value of 20 points each.

After totalling the points based on the card values, any player whose score exceeds the predetermined threshold is eliminated from the game. The remaining players continue the game, and the elimination process repeats until a single winner emerges.

This scoring method adds an element of strategy and competitiveness to the game as players aim to keep their score below 500 while attempting to eliminate their opponents.

