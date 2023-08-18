Uno, the beloved card game, enthrals players with its specially crafted deck of cards. Birthed in 1971 by the creative mind of Merle Robbins, this game has gained universal acclaim and adoration. Spanning across generations, Uno captivates players of all ages, making it a delightful addition to family gatherings, parties, or laid-back game nights.

Game objective

The objective of Uno is to be the first player to get rid of all the cards in your hand. Players take turns matching a card from their hand to the top card on the discard pile based on colour, number, or action. The game continues until one player successfully discards their last card, winning the round. The ultimate goal is to strategically play your cards and use action cards to hinder opponents while aiming to be the first to empty your hand and declare "Uno" when you have only one card left.

Setup and game play

To set up the game of Uno, you need a complete Uno deck consisting of 108 cards and between two to 10 players. The deck includes cards of four different colours (red, yellow, green, and blue) with numbers ranging from 0 to 9, as well as special action cards like Skip, Reverse, Draw Two, Wild, and Wild Draw Four.

Next, determine who will be the dealer for the first round. The dealer will be responsible for shuffling and dealing the cards. Thoroughly shuffle the Uno cards to ensure a random distribution. To initiate the game, deal seven cards face-down to each player. They should hold their hands in a manner that allows them to view their cards while keeping them hidden from others. Commence the discard pile by placing the top card from the remaining deck face-up in the centre. The rest of the cards form the draw pile, placed face-down. Don't forget to remind players of the crucial "Uno" callout when they have only one card left, preventing the dreaded penalty cards.

With the setup done, Uno can commence. The initial player's objective is to align a card from their hand with the top card on the discard pile, considering colour, number, or action. Turns progress as players strategically make their moves, drawing from the draw pile if no match is available. The ultimate goal is to be the first to clear their hand and call out "Uno" for a shot at winning the round. The game extends through numerous rounds until a player achieves the predetermined score, securing the coveted title of the overall winner.

Uno special cards

Uno special cards are action cards that add excitement and strategic elements to the game. These cards have specific functions and can drastically change the course of play.

Draw Two card

When a Draw Two card is played, the next player is required to draw two cards from the draw pile and forfeit their turn. This card is a powerful way to slow down opponents.

Reverse card

The Reverse card changes the direction of play. For example, if the game is moving clockwise, playing a Reverse card will make it go counter clockwise and vice versa.

Skip card

When a Skip card is played, the next player in the turn order is "skipped," and their turn is skipped. The play proceeds to the player after them.

Wild card

The Wild card is versatile and can be played on any colour. When a player plays a Wild card, they get to choose the next colour to continue the game. This card allows players to strategically change the colour to their advantage.

Wild Draw Four card

Similar to the Wild card, the Wild Draw Four card can be played on any colour. However, when played, the next player not only has to change the colour but also draw four cards from the draw pile and skip their turn. This card is a potent action card that can significantly affect the game's dynamics.

Going out

In Uno, "going out" refers to a player successfully playing their last card and emptying their hand. To achieve this, players must match the colour or number of the top card on the discard pile. When a player has only one card left, they must announce "Uno" to alert others. If they cannot play a matching card, they must draw from the pile. If the drawn card can be played, they can continue, but if not, their turn ends. The first player to go out wins the round and earns points based on others' remaining cards. The game continues until a player reaches the predetermined score, making them the overall winner.

Scoring

In Uno, scoring happens at the end of each round when a player successfully goes out by playing all their cards. The winner earns points based on the remaining cards of other players. Number cards are worth their face value, while action and Wild cards are worth 20 points each. The total points are added to the winner's score for the round. The game continues with multiple rounds until a player reaches the predetermined score, making them the overall winner. The scoring system adds competitiveness and strategy, encouraging players to aim for going out first to minimize points and increase their chances of winning the game.

