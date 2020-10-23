Young bowlers Nicolai Mallia and Kayden Laganà are aiming to set the bowling alight this weekend with their unorthodox two-handed delivery style.

The two bowlers will be trying to do so at the Malta Youth Championships that will be held this weekend at the Eden Superbowl.

Twelve-year-old Lagana is the fresh winner of the Atlas Insurance Youth Trophy, and winner of the Gold Cup, while 11-year-old Mallia recently won his first big tournament competing against bowlers that were over four-times his age and claiming the Bronze Cup at his young age.

Both players are so-called natural two-handed bowlers. They have used this technique since they walked into the Eden Superbowl for the first time at a very young age.

“I’m confident they can go far like world best professional bowlers Jason Belmonte, Anthony Simonsen and Jesper Svensson that also crew up using this technique.” their coach Rick Vogelesang said.

The MTBA Youth Championships will be played in three categories: U12, U16 and U23.