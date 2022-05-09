The Green Deal. What is it? What shape will it take? How will we feel its impact in Malta?

The EU Green Deal is now a familiar term, but what does it actually mean?

In a series of webinars, Times of Malta, in collaboration with the European Parliament Office and the European Commission Representation in Malta is hosting a free webinar - the first in a series - that will unpack the jargon, look at what shape this Green Deal will take, and how will it impact our lives and Malta.

Moderated by Times of Malta journalist Mark Laurence Zammit, the first 90-minute webinar is being held tomorrow, May 10 at 11am. To register for free, click here.