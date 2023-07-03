After a decade of depressed interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB) to reinvigorate the euro area’s disinflationary environment, interest rates are on the rise, benefitting savers and bankers alike.

The spike in the price levels of essential items for Europeans has prompted the ECB to react decisively by tightening financial conditions, thereby raising interest rates to levels last experienced during the 2006-2008 period. While the resemblance to that period is somewhat worrying given the backdrop of the last financial crisis, the similarities end there.

Structural and regulatory reforms in the European banking system have made banks better capitalised and cautious in their approach. The continuous scrutiny of bank stress tests combined with the ECB’s supervisory role has contributed to greater confidence in European banks.

Much has been learned, and the ECB has made it clear that banks can withstand a period of financial uncertainty given the industry’s resilience. The tier 1 ratio for European banks (a key indicator of capital resilience for banks, which is the bank’s tier 1 capital as a ratio of the bank’s risk-weighted assets) has effectively doubled since the last financial crisis as per Figure 1.

The great inflation conundrum facing developed economies can be mainly attributed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted commodity markets and, to a lesser extent, the pandemic-led stimulus enacted by governments. The initial inflationary phase observed in 2021 was a result of the economic reopening that mean-reverted part of the deflation observed in 2020.

The optimal target of 2% inflation set by the ECB was breached in mid-2021 as the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) ended the year at a level of 5%. This meant that every €1 was worth the equivalent of €0.95 in terms of purchasing power in the economy.

Banks are mainly price takers, while central banks are price makers. Accordingly, the ECB kept interest rates low during 2021 to ensure an orderly economic recovery following the pandemic in the euro area, thereby banks had to keep deposit rates low. Figure 2 depicts the jump in European inflation and deposit rates earned by banks.

The timing by Russia to invade Ukraine was strategically intended to maximise the economic disruption in developed economies. The causality of this event had a compounding effect on price levels in the euro area, and as a result, inflation spiked by 9.2% in 2022. This effectively meant that €1 at the beginning of 2021 was worth only €0.86 in real terms, compounded by the end of 2022.

Higher interest rates have given the industry a sense of purpose

The knock-on effects of the logistical and supply disruptions to key food and energy markets sent shockwaves to central bankers, as the prospect of a return to the great inflation of the 1970s was not welcomed. The decision was taken to cool down the economy by raising the cost of borrowing money. The ECB conducted eight interest rate increases till June 2023.

In a matter of 11 months, the ECB deposit rate for banks rose from -0.50% to 3.50%, a move of 4%. Inflation not only erodes the value of money but also consumer confidence, which contributes, on average, to more than half of the euro area’s real GDP every year.

Moreover, inflation contributes to price stickiness, as inflation-linked costs, including wages, face upward pressures that may hamper employment prospects and put a strain on an economy’s potential output.

Figure 1: Tier 1 ratio for European banks

In 2022, the ECB had two scenarios: either to accept higher price levels at the cost of long-term economic prospects or to increase interest rates to dampen consumption and real investments in the short term, which would lead to an economic slowdown but recover swiftly as interest rates can be quickly reversed. The latter scenario was the one chosen by the ECB, hence the increase in interest rates.

Expectations of interest rate rises initiated a chain reaction for investments having a fixed return. More than 70% of the euro area bond market is composed of a fixed rate which meant that credit market performance in 2022 resulted in significant capital losses given the rise in interest rates.

Measures adopted by the ECB, such as the transmission protection instrument (TPI), have contained perceived credit risk premiums. Any deterioration in economic activity may put a greater focus on expected credit losses. Nonetheless, interest rates available for savers and investors are significantly higher than the levels observed in the last decade. However, these rates must be considered in the context of a higher inflationary environment which is conducive to higher rates, unlike the low inflationary environment experienced in the last decade prior to COVID-19.

Currently, European investment-grade corporate bonds are yielding more than 4%, while European high-yield bonds are yielding around 8%, following a steep drop in capital values both locally and internationally in 2022.

After years of misery for European banks, higher interest rates have given the industry a sense of purpose and greater flexibility to drive earnings responsibly. Their function in the broader financial system is to find the right balance between providing a level of interest rate that keeps deposit levels healthy and, at the same time, provide borrowers an interest rate that does not cripple their ability to repay any debt commitments which may undermine a bank’s balance sheet and the broader financial system.

The net interest margin for European banks has seen a resurgence, even though, inflation-adjusted earnings for banks remains a challenge just as for other industries.

Quarterly results show that European banks are earning an average of 1.50% in net interest margin which shall progressively increase depending on the industry’s ability to contain funding costs.

Recent results by Malta’s major banks show a material rise in profitability driven by net interest income.

Ultimately, the longevity of the current interest rate environment is contingent upon the euro area’s ability to keep up its economic momentum given the higher cost of capital and the ECB’s ability to contain any emerging credit strains in the financial system as observed by regional banks in the US.

