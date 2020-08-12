The Union of Professional Educators, an affiliate of the UĦM, said Wednesday that reopening schools next month, given the current scenario, is unrealistic and needs to be reconsidered and not promoted.

The union was reacting to comments by Education Minister Owen Bonnici where he insisted that the schools will reopen, and teachers are in favour of doing so.

The UPE said it hoped the situation would be such that schools could reopen. Students were feeling the impact of imposed social withdrawal, and it was concerned about the negative impact that prolonged closure would have on their academic progress.

It however, had reservations about the government's insistence on reopening the schools, should COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

It observed that when the schools were closed in March, Malta had 12 COVID cases. The number now is close to 500.

The union said it is working on a 'strategic plan' aiming to ensure the safe reopening of schools. Its proposals will be forwarded to the government.

It asked, however, how vulnerable children and educators would be protected if schools reopened. "How can we look at all these people in the eye and state that their health and safety is going to be guaranteed?"

"The UPE feels that reopening schools in September, given the current scenario, is an unrealistic proposition which needs to be reconsidered, and not promoted," the union said.