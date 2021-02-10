The government's "indifference" to industrial action at the Office of the Attorney General is causing significant harm to the country's justice system, the PN said on Wednesday.

Industrial action at the AG's office is now in its third week, after UĦM Voice of the Workers said that management had declined to negotiate a new collective agreement with it.

The Nationalist Party said in a statement that the people were suffering as a result.

Applications filed at the magistrates’ court are not being replied to, bail conditions are not being reviewed, magistrate court sentences are not being reviewed, European Arrest Warrants not being prepared, legislation not being drafted, translations have stopped, and legal research is not being carried out, the PN said.

It urged the government to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and enter into constructive negotiations, saying its failure to do so was “greatly damaging” the administration of justice.