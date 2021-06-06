The MCCAA recently announced two product recalls.

The first concerns certain products made by IKEA, namely ‘Heroisk’ and ‘Talrika’ plates, bowls, and mugs. The affected articles are featured at the following website: https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls/heroisk-talrika-plates-bowls-mugs-pubd0295880.

IKEA received reports of the plates, bowls and mugs breaking, potentially causing burns due to their hot contents. As a result, the product does not comply with the requirements of the General Product Safety Directive.

The second recall was made by the firm Oculus and concerns their product ‘Quest 2 virtual reality headsets’. The affected product’s serial numbers will have both of the following: (a) The first five characters are ‘1WMVR’ or ‘1WMHH’; and (b) the fourth from the last character is ‘0’ (zero).

This product does not comply with the requirements of the General Product Safety Directive because the headsets’ foam contains substances that can irritate users’ skin or eyes. Further information can be found at https://support.oculus.com/1504463656600795.

Consumers who have purchased any of these products should refrain from using them and return them to the retailer where they bought them from. Retailers are obliged to offer redress to consumers, which remedy can take the form of a repair or replacement of the recalled product.

For any queries or further information, e-mail the MCCAA at marketsurveillance@mccaa.org.mt.