Two floats with canopies intended for babies found to pose a serious risk of drowning were withdrawn from the local market by the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

Consumers who bought such products should immediately refrain from using them and return them to the outlet from where they were purchased.

The directorate reminds manufacturers and importers to always place on the market products that are safe. In addition, anyone responsible for placing their products on the market should ensure they are in line with the applicable legislation.

Should you have any queries or require further information, contact the MCCAA on marketsurveillance@mccaa.org.mt.