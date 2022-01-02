Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been dropped from Chelsea’s squad for Sunday’s crucial Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Lukaku incurred the wrath of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after the Belgian striker said he was unhappy with the way he has been used this season.

In an interview with Sky Italy, recorded several weeks ago but only aired days before the Liverpool match, the unsettled Lukaku also admitted he would like to return to Inter Milan in the near future.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.