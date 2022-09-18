I join with many in Malta, and around the world, in expressing profound sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Thank you to the people of Malta for all the moving – and wonderful – messages of condolence shared.

As we prepare for tomorrow’s funeral, it is right to reflect on Queen Elizabeth II’s inspirational life, devoted to public service. At just 21, she promised to dedicate her life to her people, a promise she fulfilled in ever-changing times. While the sun has set on this momentous chapter, Her Majesty’s grace, dignity and remarkable public service will continue to inspire for generations.

Queen Elizabeth II was extraordinary. As a princess, she trained as a mechanic and drove trucks during World War II. She used ration coupons to buy material for her wedding dress. As queen, she ruled for longer than any other British monarch.

As head of the Commonwealth, she dedicated immense energy to its people. The UK’s foremost diplomat, she travelled more widely than any other British monarch, visiting almost every Commonwealth country at least once, and Malta – her “isle of happy memories” – six times.

On November 20, 1949, the then Princess Elizabeth of York arrived in Malta to join her husband who was serving with the Royal Navy. It was the couple’s second wedding anniversary. Malta would be the only country besides the UK where Queen Elizabeth II lived, a unique connection, binding Malta and the UK within our Commonwealth family.

Between 1949 and 1951, the young couple enjoyed a relatively normal life in Malta and, in 1949, they celebrated Christmas together at home in Villa Guardamangia. From watching The Duke of Edinburgh play polo in Marsa to attending performances at the Saddle Club and dances in the ballroom at The Phoenicia, Her Majesty left these islands with many fond memories.

As queen, she returned in May 1954 in different circumstances, escorted by the Royal Navy and greeted with a 21-gun royal salute. In her first address, she recognised Malta’s “heroic stand” in World War II, a theme she returned to this year with a heartfelt message to mark the 80th anniversary of the award of the George Cross to the people of Malta.

Queen Elizabeth II made several more visits to Malta including with her husband, in 2007, to celebrate their diamond-wedding anniversary. Her final visit was in 2015 for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, aged 89 – her last official overseas visit.

Throughout years of change, Queen Elizabeth II epitomised selfless public service with dignity, grace and wisdom. Her profound understanding of her constitutional role in the face of change provided continuity and stability. She was a unifying force as the Commonwealth changed and grew. The relationship between Malta and the UK also transformed during her reign. Despite this, and in an ever-changing world, the friendship between our countries remains resolute.

She was also innovative, making the decision to televise her 1953 coronation and so connecting with her people and the world in new ways. She embraced change and novelty throughout her life – from radio and television to social media and virtual meetings – delivering on her promise of public service and modernising the monarchy.

From the radio address on her 21st birthday where she declared “my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service”, Queen Elizabeth II never wavered. Even after contracting COVID-19, she continued working. Only days before her death, she received Liz Truss at Balmoral, inviting her to take on the role of Prime Minister of the UK. To the last, Her Majesty demonstrated an unshakeable commitment to duty.

Queen Elizabeth II was a remarkable leader. It has been an immense honour to serve in her diplomatic service. She will be hugely missed across the world, not least here in Malta, her “isle of happy memories”.

Cathy Ward is the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom.