Unsolicited goods or services may be defined as products or services provided to consumers who would not have previously ordered them or consented to receive them. Such goods are often accompanied by an invoice or bill that consumers are requested to pay. While sending unsolicited goods or services is not illegal, demanding payment for them breaches consumers’ rights.

Can consumers be asked to pay?

The Consumer Rights Regulations stipulate that the unsolicited supply of goods or services to consumers is considered as ‘inertia selling’. If the consumer chooses not to contact the trader about the goods or services supplied, the former cannot be legally obliged to pay for them. In other words, traders have no right to request payment from consumers who would not have entered into a sales contract with them.

If the seller claims there has been a sales agreement, then the seller must provide proof of the agreement. Consumers should not accept to pay any money until such proof is presented to them.

Are consumers obliged to return the goods?

Consumer legislation protects consumers from the obligation to return unsolicited goods. If the seller wants to recover the goods, they must pay for any related costs.

If consumers are requested to return such goods, they should make sure that the products are returned via a traceable means and that they keep the receipt for a refund. The receipt can also be used as proof that consumers have returned the unsolicited products.

What if the goods were sent by mistake?

In situations where consumers receive goods from a company they usually buy from or have received a different item than the product ordered, this is clearly a genuine mistake. If this happens, consumers are advised to contact the company, inform them about the mistake and request guidance how to return the goods.

If it is not possible for the seller to physically collect the goods, then the company may ask the consumers to send them back. However, this should not cost or inconvenience the consumers. The seller should either make all the necessary postal arrangements or commit to refund the postal costs the consumers incur.

Unsolicited goods or services after a ‘free trial’

There may also be situations where unsolicited goods or services are received following a ‘free trial’. In this case consumers should first check that when they agreed to the ‘free trial’ they did not also agree to keep receiving the goods or services against payment after the trial expires. If this is confirmed, then consumers are advised to write to the company and inform them that they no longer wish to receive the products or services.

Consumers should also be aware that consent to receive such goods or services after a ‘free trial’ comes to an end cannot be inferred by using default options that the consumer is required to reject in order to avoid additional payment. If this is the case, and consumers end up paying for such products or services, they may claim a full refund for the unauthorised payments.

Disputes with local sellers over unsolicited goods or services may be reported to the Office for Consumer Affairs at the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority. If the sellers operate from another EU member state, such disputes may be reported to the European Consumer Centre Malta.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

Odette Vella, Director, Information and Research Directorate