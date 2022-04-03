Kylian Mbappe struck twice and created goals for Neymar and Lionel Messi as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Lorient 5-1 at home on Sunday to edge closer to the Ligue 1 title.

After three defeats in four games before the international break and a traumatic Champions League exit, PSG began the end-of-season run-in with a crushing win at the Parc des Princes.

Messi and Mbappe combined to set up Neymar for the opening goal on 12 minutes as the Brazilian struck for just the sixth time in another injury-plagued campaign.

