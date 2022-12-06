After starting the World Cup in the shadows, Jordan Henderson has emerged as England’s unsung hero ahead of their heavyweight quarter-final clash with France on Saturday.

While England captain Harry Kane and teenage sensation Jude Bellingham are expected to deliver the headline moments against France, Henderson will provide the foundation for his more high-profile team-mates to flourish at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Henderson has been a divisive figure among England fans, who have often preferred to see more glamourous options in the midfield engine room.

But critics of the Liverpool captain’s international form have been forced to eat their words over the last two weeks.

Although Henderson was among the substitutes for England’s opening two games in Qatar, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has turned to the midfielder in a move that continues to pay dividends.

