Like many others, I don’t really believe in fantastical notions of trickle-down. Muscatonomics have dictated a narrative that, by deregulating the economy, good things will happen to every single subject. Objecting to the lawless rule of big business thus transforms even the most sheepish of activists into a public enemy, a sort of Quisling standing in the way of progress.

It’s a simplistic narrative which seems to have made its way into our bloodstream, intoxicating public discourse, including that on environment and sustainability.

Which is why Frederick Azzopardi must have enjoyed reading Mark Anthony Falzon’s piece about the “necessary evil” of Central Link last Sunday. Azzopardi is Almost-Prime-Minister Ian Borg’s right-hand man, not only in charge of Infrastructure Malta (Wied Qirda, Tal-Balal) but also a freewheeling individual who wields considerable power; a Richelieu of the roads.

Azzopardi spent much of last summer fighting residents’ and activists’ concerns about Central Link via a massive onslaught (which Falzon wrote about in ‘Parks, Wolves and Publicity’, August 11, 2019), involving a considerable advertising campaign and some stiff upper lip PR (such as the hilariously titled interview in which Azzopardi claimed Infrastructure Malta weren’t axe-wielding tree killers).

I’ve followed the Central Link “planning” process closely and the EPRT appeals charade too (architect Martin Saliba, who sat on the EPRT board denying witnesses the right to speak, has since been “moved” to replace Johann Buttigieg at the PA).

Facts at hand, it emerges that IM had trouble keeping their hands in their own pockets until the court hearings were through. In fact, the offensive started early in January with an enthusiasm we’ve never seen before. For lack of axes, Azzopardi deployed a phalanx of heavy machinery which moved onto farmland faster than a column of Panzers en-route to Warsaw.

Unlike Falzon, I don’t believe this abominable massacre, in full breach of laws and permits, was “inevitable”. First of all, Falzon ignores a key point that emerged during the planning process, that is, ERA (government’s own environmental agency) stated loud and clear that Central Link will not solve the traffic issue in the medium and long term.

It will do so in the short term, by, for example, passing roads through arable farmland to take us all to the new towers in Mrieħel.

However, the ERA report was categorical: there will be no tangible benefit a few years down the road. In short, unless we start looking at cultural change, traffic will continue to be an issue. Any positive effect from building new roads is negligible in the long term.

The sacrifice of 50,000 square metres of agricultural land and hundreds of mature trees is virtually useless.

The same can be said of the increasing numbers of tourists reaching our shores every year, bringing with them an increase in leased vehicles on the roads. The average tourist visiting Malta knows the public transport system is rather unreliable. Just to use a euphemism: the increase of leased cars is also down to the systematic lack of investment in buses. By investment, I mean something that goes beyond the routine “we’ve added another 10 to our fleet” – it’s also down to their being outsized and cumbersome in traffic, their frequency, their routes, and the hours of operation.

Seeing Manchester United are on a streak of defeats, I wonder whether the money spent by Konrad Mizzi on advertising Malta at Old Trafford could have been spent on, say, upgrading public transport. I’m with Falzon on the idea that infinitely sustainable development is a “canard”. Unregulated and unbridled economic growth can only have a negative effect on our natural environment; the two are effectively at odds. Endless growth has its black spots – its hefty price tag makes it far from desirable.

There is evil, and there is good. And we’ll fight for the latter

The main problem is that economic growth is at the centre of all policies, with little attention given to the public’s well-being: it’s a political and economic choice which not only places the interests of the few above those of the many, but has very real, very physical effects. This is all but inevitable; it shouldn’t be a Hobson’s choice. The fixation on growth and trickle-down economics needs to be reined in, in favour of an economic model that provides a fairer distribution of wealth.

Sadly, Falzon gives short shrift to “trees and crops” in his article. For those whose life actually depends on it, farming and agriculture have just been given a mortal blow. The farmers who have been dragged out of their livelihoods will find little solace in tales about sustainable economic growth, or how it won’t recover the tonnes of fertile soil displaced for the sake of Central Link.

The prospect of eating imported vegetables, drowned in pesticides and looking shinier than a botoxed X-Factor judge doesn’t exactly scream “sustainability” either. Besides the hectares of land lost to roads in Central Link, the spectre of the car tunnel to Gozo is vividly threatening huge swathes of farmland in Limbordin and Manikata. This, too, may be construed as a “necessary evil,” but there again, many dictators went about their business with that mantra in mind.

The implication that road widening is “a must”, always and at all costs, is also facetious. In the era of climate change and carbon footprint awareness, “normal” modern countries who aren’t ruled by the local Bolsonaro are looking to shift away from an increase in road capacity.

Move people, not cars. Increasing road capacity is merely fuelling increased demand – a demand which plays fully in the hands of the same lobbies who are rubbing their hands with glee at Central Link.

I’m sure Falzon won’t like this, so I’ll apologise beforehand. But should we use the same “demand” argument to justify construction, he’d sound exactly like our common friend Sandro Chetcuti.

Figures at hand, the “demand” card has been overplayed to the effect that, in the last 10 years, the PA has issued 50,000 residential permits while the increase in population was of 15,000. Surely, this increase in headcount doesn’t justify the PA’s flurry of permits and far less the mass destruction of our agriculture land.

My take is, like Falzon’s, that “lucrative public contracts lining the pockets of private interests” have indeed had a huge say in this project. Demand is a statistically shaky pretext. We’ve seen this way too often now.

Activists and residents fighting Central Link are neither misguided, far less tied up in knots. The mammoth crowdfunding to appeal the project raised a record €31,261 in less than 24 hours; a sign that for all promises of economic growth, thousands prefer a cleaner air and local produce on their tables: two staples of sustainability.

Beyond the symbolism of getting tied to a tree, there’s the issue of defending the rights of farmers, a fragmented community divided by greedy people in suits.

It is thanks to generosity and hard work from residents and other activists that Central Link is still an issue in court, and we vow to take the battle to the very end.

This is no necessary evil. There is evil, and there is good. And we’ll fight for the latter.

Wayne Flask is a member of Moviment Graffitti.