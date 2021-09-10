Isola Bio’s unsweetened coconut milk is the latest product to be recalled because of the presence of ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries. Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an immediate risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of this chemical in contaminated foods over a long period of time.

The affected product comes in one litre packs. Its lot number is 201123 and the expiry date is November 23.

Times of Malta reported this week that around 60 products have been recalled due to contamination with the pesticide in one of the most widespread recalls to date.