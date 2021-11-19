Unvaccinated Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich returned to house quarantine Friday after having had contact with someone testing positive for Covid-19, ruling him out of at least the next two games.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern confirmed the news Friday, the day after Kimmich missed a training session, which head coach Julian Nagelsmann described as a “precautionary measure”, on the eve of their league game at Augsburg.

Kimmich, 26, only left house quarantine Tuesday after previously having contact with Bayern team-mate Niklas Suele, who tested positive last week while on international duty with Germany.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.