Unvaccinated Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich returned to house quarantine Friday after having had contact with someone testing positive for Covid-19, ruling him out of at least the next two games.
Bundesliga leaders Bayern confirmed the news Friday, the day after Kimmich missed a training session, which head coach Julian Nagelsmann described as a “precautionary measure”, on the eve of their league game at Augsburg.
Kimmich, 26, only left house quarantine Tuesday after previously having contact with Bayern team-mate Niklas Suele, who tested positive last week while on international duty with Germany.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us