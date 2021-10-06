Brooklyn point guard Kyrie Irving, who has been staunchly against getting vaccinated for the coronavirus, missed the Nets’ practice on Tuesday.

Irving practised with his teammates last week in San Diego but did not attend the team’s first practice in New York City as a result of the city’s strict Covid-19 protocols.

Because of the ongoing global pandemic, New York has implemented new health and safety regulations which do not allow unvaccinated athletes to take part in practices and games.

