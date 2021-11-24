Bayern Munich confirmed Wednesday that star midfielder Joshua Kimmich and back-up striker Eric Choupo-Moting – both of whom are unvaccinated—have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Joshua Kimmich is isolating at home after testing positive. The FC Bayern midfielder is doing well,” the club said in a statement.

German international Kimmich, Cameroon’s Choupo-Moting as well as Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry were all already in quarantine as contact cases.

Bayern had arrived back in Munich after Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League to learn Choupo-Moting had tested positive with the club saying he was “doing well in the circumstances.”

