The Malta Police Union has ordered its members who have not received a COVID booster vaccine to refuse to enter buildings during an investigation unless someone is in danger.

The union said it was issuing the directives as the issue over the administration of COVID boosters to police officers remained "unresolved".

It said some 1,500 had registered to receive a booster dose.

As of 6am on Friday, "during inspections of any type [members should] refrain from entering any building and/or premises, except when there is a call for help, in case of emergency or danger to the safety of another person," it said in a statement.

Those who personally opted not to receive the vaccine or the booster dose are not covered by its directives, while members should stop following the directives once they are inoculated.

In its statement, the union added that the industrial mediation process was being "hijacked by" another union that was not part of the dispute registered by the Malta Police Union on November 18.