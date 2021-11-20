Unverified photos of Peng Shuai have been posted online by a state-affiliated journalist as international concern mounts for the Chinese tennis star not seen publicly since accusing a former vice-premier of forcing her to have sex.

The Twitter account @shen_shiwei, labelled “Chinese state-affiliated media” by the social network, posted four undated images of her late Friday.

In a tweet, @shen_shiwei said the pictures, which could not be independently verified by AFP, were shared on Peng’s WeChat Moments, a function often restricted to friends, to wish her followers a “good weekend”.

One photo shows the smiling player with a cat in her arms, with stuffed animals, a trophy, a Chinese flag and certificates visible in the background.

