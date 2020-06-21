Reading more of Melvin Theuma’s statements made in court today, you’d be forgiven for thinking that you’re in some really bad Netflix series with an exceptionally low budget. After various twists and turns, he ended his testimony by saying that his life ended when Daphne Caruana Galizia’s did. Only it didn’t. He gets to weep in a court clutching his precious pardon while a journalist’s murder remains unvindicated.

It’s been a hard almost three years for precious few in this country. On the one hand, you have the vast majority who don’t really appear to care as long as they can get a €50 consolation prize every so often and, on the other, you have a number of people who have been consistently sneered at and called mad fantasists for saying almost precisely what is slowly coming to the surface in court with many hiccups along the way.

When this week Lawrence Cutajar was finally unseated from the consultancy throne he was given the same day as his resignation from the role of police commissioner, it was incredible to me how few people cared. I mean, here we are, with extremely worrying allegations of this man passing on vital information about ongoing investigations into money-laundering to a journalist’s killer and you could barely hear a whimper from more than half the population.

Do you simply not care that people can get murdered in this country not only under the nose of the Police Commissioner but with him allegedly also passing on sensitive information to criminals?

And then we have one of my personal favourites, Chris Cardona who, despite the fact he is more slippery than an eel, keeps confidently managing to dodge most of the bullets coming his way. When he was finally forced to resign a couple of days ago, it wasn’t just overdue, it was practically fossilised. His name has come up over and over again along with that of Keith Schembri, yet despite this, we have yet to see any decisive action being taken. Hell will probably freeze over and we still wouldn’t have found Schembri’s mobile phone.

Then again, with all the time which has passed, it will be nothing short of a miracle if any evidence is found to link any of these people to the horrendous hands they have allegedly played. Lest we forget, the now legendary night when the aforementioned former police commissioner languidly finished his fenkata instead of storming the places he was meant to.

I find myself reading the live transcripts reported by newspapers over and over again, trying to understand how this has been allowed to go on for so long and why it is that so few are willing to take a stand. In many ways, the conclusions I come to are usually as heinous as the crime itself.

It was not just Daphne who was killed on October 16, 2017, but it was the last vestiges of integrity that we had left as a nation. Now, more than ever, it really does seem like she was the one rock left blocking the dam. What has poured out since has changed the very face of the country we call home.

It seems extraordinary that anyone could sit idle in the face of what is being revealed. It’s beyond all comprehension that we are not taking to the streets in the thousands at the allegations being hurled at the very top of our country’s pyramid of power. Check your morality and more importantly your hands; they might be covered in blood too.