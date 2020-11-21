A species of rat has been spotted roaming in the wild in Malta, despite being endemic to central Chile.

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed citizens spotted and photographed the Chilean rodent, better known as the common degu, in woodland in Buskett.

But its presence is a more than just a bizarre sight: it’s a problem for local flora and fauna because it reproduces at a rapid rate.

Naturalist Arnold Sciberras, who works as a pest control consultant, said he believes they were most likely imported and then released but are now living in the wild.

Chilean rat, degu, spotted in Buskett at the weekend.

Sciberras said he had first come across the degu in Malta as early as 2018 and since then had observed and trapped specimens all across the island – in Albert Town, the Marsa golf course, Wied Blandun, Corradino, Buskett, Girgenti, Wied l-Isqof and Wied il-Għasel.

It seems to be doing well in humid areas such as local valleys

“I’m of the opinion that the species will find it difficult to survive the summer heat, however it seems to be doing well in humid areas such as local valleys, owing to the fact that they have also managed to breed successfully in Wied Blandun,” Sciberras told Times of Malta.

“I really urge the public not to dispose of unwanted pets in the wild but contact societies, or even people like myself, so that we may aid in capturing and rehoming.

“Exotic species in the local habitat may die a cruel death, or even worse, live to thrive and decimate local species.”

The common degu (Octodon degus) is a small rodent endemic to the Chilean matorral ecoregion, roughly the size of a fancy rat – the type of rat bred for pets. They are strictly herbivorous and diurnal, meaning they are active during the day, however, in the height of summer they do not leave their burrows in the middle of the day as they suffer in high heat.

In recent years they have experienced something of a surge in their popularity as pets, due to their daytime habits as well as lifespan, which can reportedly stretch up to 13 years in ideal conditions.

Naturalist Alan Deidun said the presence of the degu could be problematic for local biodiversity.

“If the species is invasive it could have huge ecological and sociological repercussions on flora and fauna,” he said.

“When we set policy we usually do so to control invasive alien species that produce rapidly and displace the native species. In this case, the fact that it is a rodent is worrisome, because they reproduce at a very rapid rate.”