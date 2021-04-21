Dim the lights and unwind this Saturday, April 24, as the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra promises to set the mood with a fusion of sounds by Czech artist, conductor and composer Jan Kučera during its online Lounge Night concert.

The evening will feature three of the versatile composer's works, including The Tango, a fiery and energetic piece originally composed for The Untouchables, a dance performance by the Spitfire Company in 2010.

Shifting to a softer mood, The Ballad was built around a simple musical motif originally written for piano, and eventually transcribed and performed by acclaimed soloists, including Radek Baborák and Arturo Sandoval.

Ending on an uplifting note, the MPO will play Je Ale Veselý Den, which was originally recorded by the composer with the Epoque Quartet back in 2000.

This online concert forms part of MPO’s endeavours to keep music alive and is being supported by Hansa Wines & Spirits and Mapfre MSV Life. It will be streamed on the MPO Facebook and YouTube platforms at 8.45pm.

For more information, visit www.maltaorchestra.com.