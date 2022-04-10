University of Malta academics Leonie Baldacchino, director of The Edward de Bono Institute, and Nathaniel Massa from the Department of Management, together with entrepreneur and MBA student Julian Dingli, participated in the 12th Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between March 27 and 30.

After a gap of nearly three years due to the pandemic, the return of the GEC was enthusiastically welcomed by entrepreneurs, investors, researchers and policymakers from over 180 countries around the world.

The GEC 2022 was organised by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) along with Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, Monsha’at.

Among the highlights of the congress were inspiring fireside chats conducted by Booking.com co-founder and GEN chairman Jeff Hoffman with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph, as well as various interactive sessions on topics related to entrepreneurship and innovation.

GEN chair and Booking.com co-founder Jeff Hoffman with Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph during one of the congress sessions.

Also included in the GEC programme were meetings for regional divisions of the GEN, including GEN Europe and GEN Commonwealth, and for Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) country hosts, represented locally by The Edward de Bono Institute.

Those involved in entrepreneurial activities and who would like to join the GEN community may create a profile at the following link: https://genglobal.org/malta. This online platform has been created to support local and international collaborations between various stakeholders, and provides access to an extended network of like-minded professionals, events and initiatives.

Ultimately, GEN Malta aims to strengthen and streamline the growing entrepreneurship ecosystem by minimising overlaps and maximising the impact of the numerous initiatives that are now available for start-ups in Malta.

For more information about GEW Malta, GEN Malta or the courses on entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation that are offered by The Edward de Bono Institute at the University of Malta, visit www.um.edu.mt/create and www.facebook.com/IoTM.um, or e-mail instituteofthinking@um.edu.mt.