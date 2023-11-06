STMicroelectronics has formalised an agreement with the University of Malta together with other industry leaders in the logistics and supply chain industry including GS1 Malta, Express Group, Xone Yacht and SSM Group.

Recognising the crucial role logistics and supply chain management play in Malta’s economy, the partnership aims to jointly advise the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy (FEMA) in developing a new MSc in Logistics and Supply Chain Movement.

The upcoming MSc programme, currently in its final stages before approval, is scheduled to be launched in February 2024, with applications set to open in the coming months.

This innovative postgraduate course distinguishes itself by assessing students’ skills and knowledge through a portfolio-based dissertation approach, allowing them to delve deeper into real industry challenges and gain practical experience during their studies.

Logistics and supply chain are key to Malta’s economic landscape

STMicroelectronics, a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing and technology solutions, will play a pivotal role in this endeavour.

Key highlights of this collaboration could include:

• Educational expertise: ST will contribute its wealth of expertise to the programme. This will enable students to benefit from the practical knowledge and insights of industry experts, further enhancing the educational experience.

• Practical support: Students will also have the opportunity to engage in dissertation work, research projects and internships under the guidance of STMicroelectronics. This practical exposure will give them a real-world perspective on supply chain and management practices.

• Knowledge exchange: The partnership envisions an exchange of knowledge between the University of Malta and ST. This exchange will facilitate the sharing of best practices, industry trends and innovative ideas, ensuring that students are exposed to a diverse range of perspectives.

“Logistics and supply chain are key to Malta’s economic landscape,” Laurent Filipozzi, general manager at STMicroelectronics, said.

“At ST, we recognise the necessity of a specialised academic programme that will empower the next generation of talent to meet the evolving demands of our field. This will not only benefit them but also contribute to the growth of our industry and the broader community. We commend the University of Malta for this initiative and we are delighted to be a part of it.”

University rector Alfred J. Vella, emphasised the importance of this collaborative effort, stating that the involvement of industry leaders reflects the growing significance of logistics in Malta. He highlighted the nation’s strategic geographic location as an island and the pervasive influence of logistics on various aspects of daily life.

For more information and updates on the MSc in Logistics and Supply Chain Movement programme, visit www.um.edu.mt/newspoint/news/2023/10/new-msc-logistics-supply-chain-management.