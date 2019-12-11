With the opening night of Aladdin – The Original Panto fast approaching, Alexander Gatesy Lewis, who plays the title role, and Jasmine Farrugia, who stars as Princess Jasmine, take some time out of their hectic schedule to share their experiences rehearsing for this highly-anticipated annual spectacle

Despite his relatively young age, Alexander Gatesy Lewis is quite the panto veteran having played the Principal Boy or a featured main character in five MADC pantos so far – and he clearly is keen to be back for more.

“I love the thrill of being on a stage – live and exposed – where anything can happen, to anyone, at any given moment,” he enthuses.

“I don’t believe there is anything quite like that feeling. Especially in a panto, where there are so many different elements all working cohesively, such as the lights and sound, the huge ensemble, the live band and the audience reaction. I just can’t seem to get enough.”

Aladdin’s story is one of the most popular tales in literary history.

The Maltese panto is really all about family and celebration

“Everyone knows who the character of Aladdin is, or at least they think they do,” says Gatesy Lewis.

“Personally, I’m only just beginning to understand who this version of Aladdin really is. I can’t say there have been many major challenges with my role so far – but when it’s panto, it’s only a matter of time…” he adds with a laugh.

His co-star Jasmine Farrugia is thoroughly enjoying playing Jasmine – and the fun that comes with playing a character who shares her name.

Jasmine’s first experience of an MADC panto was Treasure Island in 2015, in which she formed part of the chorus.

“It was great fun,” she recalls.

“I always feel it’s important to form part of the chorus as a performing experience – the chorus always works incredibly hard and form an integral part of the show.”

The on-stage couple agree that all the laughs and sweat that go into the show will leave them with some long-lasting memorable moments and they have no doubt that audiences will also take home some wonderful memories.

“Behind all the glitz and glamour, glitter and sequins, the Maltese panto is really all about family and celebration,” muses Gatesy Lewis. “We all understand that families tend to experience all sorts of drama, funny moments, highs and lows, and although it is all done for laughs, the panto characters share similar experiences.”

On her part, Farrugia comments: “I would love for the audience to have a good time and have lots of laughs. It’s a great show to watch with the family. As a young kid who was into drama, I was always inspired to perform when watching panto as a child. I hope there are kids who leave the show with that feeling too – they are, of course, the next panto generation.”

MADC’s Aladdin – The Panto, written by Alan Montanaro, will be held at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali, from December 23 until January 4. Matinées start at 3pm and evening shows begin at 7.30pm. There are tickets at reduced rates for children aged 11 and under.

For bookings and more information, visit www.madc.com.mt.