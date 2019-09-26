Young nature lovers had exclusive access to Għadira Nature Reserve last weekend as Birdlife Malta celebrated its Klabb Ħuttaf, the eNGO’s wildlife club for little naturalists.

Birdlife invited its club’s junior members and Year 4 students, who have been receiving its magazine Il-Ħuttafa for free during the past scholastic year, to show them what it means to be part of the Klabb Ħuttaf’s family.

A number of young explorers accepted the invitation and joined Birdlife’s reserve and education staff on Saturday evening for an adventure to discover what happens at a nature reserve at night and on Sunday morning to see what happens when the reserve first wakes up.

The children were taken on a guided exploration tour of the reserve, with activities and crafts along the way, while parents stayed at the visitor’s centre to learn all about some of Malta’s natural sites and activities they can do with their children in the countryside.

“This was an opportunity for us to say thank you to our members for their support and further develop a community of nature-lovers who can enjoy unique events with Birdlife Malta,” Sarah Brady, Birdlife Malta education manager, said.

The event was held in collaboration with Bank of Valletta which sponsored gifts for all the participating children.

BOV representative Marie Vella, who attended the event, said: “It was truly a pleasure to watch these young nature lovers participating wholeheartedly, having fun while learning more about Malta’s wildlife and the nature reserves. Bank of Valletta is committed to support both the environment as well as education and such events contribute to both pillars. Investing in our children and their future is truly key to our corporate responsibility.”

Birdlife Malta will now be holding exclusive events for Klabb Ħuttaf members six times a year. Members will receive their own Il-Ħuttafa magazine every two months, a nature-colouring book and invites to activities throughout the year.

When one joins Birdlife Malta as a family, parents also receive the quarterly Bird’s Eye View magazine and a monthly newsletter together with updates about upcoming activities.

Memberships enable Birdlife Malta to continue its work across the Maltese islands, conserving wild birds and their habitats and creating exclusive clubs just like Klabb Ħuttaf.

For more information, visit https://birdlifemalta.org/become-member/.