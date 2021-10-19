Close to 100 children with impairments and disabilities will be among the first to join the Villabianca Centre for Music and the Arts when it opens its doors in the coming weeks.

The centre, in Birkirkara, will be the first of its kind, offering adapted music lessons and music therapy. It responds to a void that existed where children were often excluded from exploring their musical abilities and benefitting from the power of music.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday between the Malta Trust Foundation and the MAVC Malta School of Music within the Education Ministry seeks to address this evident need.

The two sides will cooperate on initiatives to support children who lack access to music and the arts. These will be underpinned by the values of respect, recognition, solidarity and the principles of access, inclusion, diversity, empowerment and equality, among others.

Malta Trust Foundation chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca described this music centre as history in the making and said the team had been overwhelmed by the demand for this initiative.

“For the first time, we’re bringing inclusion to the field of music. In the past, music schools have had little capacity or resources to be able to take in children with diverse abilities. This centre will enable these children to access a whole new world of music,” Ms Coleiro Preca said.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana added: "Inclusion and equity are considered instrumental for providing the solid foundations for quality education. This agreement is a milestone in giving all students the same rights, opportunities and resources.”

Apart from providing an adapted musical pathway to cater for these children’s specific needs, this centre will also work to uncover the talents that may lay hidden so that those with potential will then be referred to a mainstream school, supported by the expertise at Villabianca.

This agreement will also see the Malta School of Music refer prospective students to Villabianca, with each situation being assessed on an individual basis.

Villablanca was donated by private owners Maurice and Francina Abela to the Malta Trust Foundation, which has restored it and converted it into a state-of-the-art music centre, under the direction of one of Malta’s most respected pianists and music therapist, Rosetta Debattista.

The Malta Trust Foundation has also sought the expertise of renowned centres in the UK and Finland to guide it on technical matters and delivery. It has engaged local creative music practitioners, as well as two music therapists from Sweden and the UK.

The Housing Authority supported the initiative with a grant of €58,543 for Villabianca’s restoration, while the Malta Trust Foundation will be investing €250,000 each year.

“This inclusion project is something Malta should celebrate as it will give these children with diverse needs the chance to grow and flourish through music,” Ms Coleiro Preca said