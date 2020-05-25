Employers in Malta will benefit from €10,000 for every teleworking Gozitan employee over a span of three years.

They will also be reimbursed for 75 per cent of their expenditure on teleworking equipment.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said on Monday that the government was launching the Gozo Teleworking Scheme in line with its 2017 electoral promise and 2020 budget plans.

The scheme will cut costs for employers and decrease travelling hassle for Gozitan employees who would otherwise have to take the ferry to Malta everyday.

Every company will be helped out with a maximum of 10 employees per year:

75% reimbursement (maximum €850) on technological equipment per employee

salary reimbursement up to a maximum of €10,000 spread over three years, on a pro-rata basis (€3,000 for the first and another €3,000 for the second year, and €4,000 for the third year)