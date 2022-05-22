Your home is not just an emotional space – for most people it’s also the biggest investment they will ever make in their lifetime, with the hope that one day, it will be worth more than they paid for it.

And that one day has arrived, because you have just decided to sell your property.

In most cases, property will increase in value automatically, depending on various elements such as location and the current state of the economy. However, that value will be greater if you had to alter some things, invest in some small changes, and make upgrades that will make your home more appealing to potential buyers. Of course, don’t go overboard – set an upgrading budget and stick to it.

Here are five affordable things you can do to make your home increase in equity.

A paint refresh

A fresh coat of paint can give your home a brighter look. This is not a huge expense – but the investment of a couple of weekends will give you good returns. Go for neutral paints – as specific colours may be to your liking, but might not appeal to a wider range of buyers.

Brighten up your home

You may be used to a dark corner or an ill-lit staircase – but for viewers, these ‘dark spots’ are a damper, or an attempt to hide some serious defects. Good lighting gives your home a more cheerful look – and make spaces look a bit larger and cleaner. Moreover, bright light will tell buyers that you have nothing to hide.

An outside space always adds value to your property – especially one with upgraded landscaping

New kitchen

Admittedly, this is a bigger investment than paint or lighting – but if your kitchen is well past its expiry date, then you might want to consider upgrading it. A kitchen is one of the most important rooms in a home – as it is where families gather to cook, eat and discuss their day. So a kitchen that has been properly renovated could bring in a serious buyer.

Outside space

An outside space always adds value to your property – especially one with upgraded landscaping. Colourful plants and shrubs – as well as well-watered green spaces – will give your home that added appeal.

Plumbing upgrades

Low water pressure, dripping taps – these all give your home a somewhat neglected feel. Bring in a plumber to fix any leaks and, where necessary, change taps and pipes to give potential buyers the reassurance that they won’t have any serious plumbing issues.

Clean and declutter

When you open up your home to viewings, some deep cleaning will go a long way. Dust high places, wash carpets and give floors and good mop. Moreover, get rid of excess clutter – free up rooms so that viewers have a clean canvas on which to imagine their dream home.